DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DV. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

NYSE:DV opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

