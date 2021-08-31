DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DV. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.
NYSE:DV opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
