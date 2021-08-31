Critical Contrast: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liquidity Services and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.34%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.07%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.32 -$3.77 million $0.12 209.42 QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.65 $23.96 million $0.43 41.40

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91% QuinStreet 4.14% 8.43% 5.56%

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Liquidity Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

