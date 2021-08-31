Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Comerica Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 183,029 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

