Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Critical Comparison

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get EVgo alerts:

This table compares EVgo and Yunji’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Yunji $847.55 million 0.20 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -26.00

EVgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EVgo and Yunji, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.51%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Yunji.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVgo beats Yunji on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.