Comparing Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

This table compares Super League Gaming and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming N/A N/A N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super League Gaming and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 1 2 0 2.67 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 13 0 2.93

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.88%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus target price of $216.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.13%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Super League Gaming.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Gaming and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $2.06 million 71.54 -$56.55 million ($1.60) -2.61 IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.05 billion 3.63 -$281.21 million ($3.37) -39.29

Super League Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Super League Gaming on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid. The ANGI Homeservices segment offers a digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals, and operates HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List. The Vimeo segment includes cloud-based software products to stream, host, distribute and monetize videos online and across devices, as well as premium video tools on a subscription basis. The Dotdash segment is a portfolio of digital brands providing expert information and inspiration in select vertical content categories. The Applications segment is comprised of direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications, including, Apalon, SlimWare, and Partnerships. The Emerging & Others segment includes Ask Media Group, Blue Crew, The Daily Beast, College Humor Media and IAC Films. The company was founded on July 28, 1986 and is headquartered in

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.