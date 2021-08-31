Vera Bradley (VRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $399.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,907 shares of company stock valued at $599,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.