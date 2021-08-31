Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE SIG opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.