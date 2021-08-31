Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.20 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

