Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.48 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.76. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$145.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,335.50. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.