Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Gaming in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.