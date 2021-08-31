Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Limoneira Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Limoneira in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.10 on Monday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

