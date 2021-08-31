Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) Cut by Beacon Securities

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Altura Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATU. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Altura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Acumen Capital raised shares of Altura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ATU stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$20.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. Altura Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.26.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

