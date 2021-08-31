Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.58. Approximately 357,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 437,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

