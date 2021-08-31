Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Trading Up 0.2%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.59. Approximately 66,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 80,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$429.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

