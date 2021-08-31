Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Shares Up 9.7%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.91. 5,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83.

About Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. The company offers animal nutrition feed in packaged form from 10 Â- 30 kg bags; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; fish meals; and animal meals, including meat and bone meal, poultry meal, feather meal, blood meal, and custom blended products.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.