Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

