The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

