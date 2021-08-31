BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Down 1.6%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 31.65%.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

