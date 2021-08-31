Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Shares Down 2.9%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.42. 95,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 822% from the average session volume of 10,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Cosmos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

