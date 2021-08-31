Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.60. 21,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 107,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

