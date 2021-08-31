NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 3.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 963,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 211,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

