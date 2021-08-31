Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 51,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 52,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 521,137 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.