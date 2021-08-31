Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56). Approximately 64,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 102,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.51).

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of £627.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 513.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.02.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.