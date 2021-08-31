Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) Shares Down 13%

Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL) shares traded down 13% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55.

In related news, CEO Kim A. Rivers acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00.

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

