iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $986.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.67. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,570 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

