MAP Protocol Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $27.41 million and $1.32 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,960,152 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.