XIO Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.