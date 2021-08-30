Reviewing XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) & Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XPO Logistics and Holicity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.62 $110.00 million $2.01 43.72 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.62% 21.65% 3.95% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XPO Logistics and Holicity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 4 19 0 2.83 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $133.08, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Holicity.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

