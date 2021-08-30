-$0.39 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 224,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,716. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

