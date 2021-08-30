Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.00

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

