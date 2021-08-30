DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $224,660.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,532,337 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.