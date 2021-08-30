Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $225,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Catalent by 27.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

