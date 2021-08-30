Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Hold

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,427. The company has a market cap of $635.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.