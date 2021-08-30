InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338,454.32

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $338,454.32 and approximately $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,691,112 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

