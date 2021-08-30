John Turman Fleming Sells 300 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USNA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,933. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.