SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Purchases $1,023,750.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. 7,153,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

