SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Purchases $1,023,750.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE SLQT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. 7,153,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
