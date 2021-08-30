Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $14,874,385.08 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

SNOW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

