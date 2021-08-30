AnimalGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.08 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $1.36 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

