Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.31. 1,429,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,016. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.