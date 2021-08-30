Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.31. 1,429,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,016. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

