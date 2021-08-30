Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $529.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.50 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.64. 412,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,917. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 902.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

