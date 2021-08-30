Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.005-4.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $431.41.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.50. 7,572,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.