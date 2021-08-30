Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

