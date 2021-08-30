Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NYSE:VZ remained flat at $$54.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

