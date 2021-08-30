Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 9,070 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.93. 3,842,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.