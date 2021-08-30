Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Franchise Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 454.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franchise Group by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 116,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

