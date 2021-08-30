SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SIFCO Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,216. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

