The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton Sells 1,065 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 778,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

