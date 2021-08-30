iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $78,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

