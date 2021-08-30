The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $256.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.20 million and the highest is $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. 354,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

