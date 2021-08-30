Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

